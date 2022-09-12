Vancouver is known for its fantastic coffee scene, and we’re not afraid to be vocal about it.

Apparently, our passion for the bean has revealed itself in Yelp’s list of the highest-rated coffee shops in the country.

Taking the top spot is Vancouver’s very own Incognito Coffee, located downtown inside the atrium of the VSO School of Music, right next to the Orpheum Theatre.

This coffee counter specializes in high-quality espresso drinks, stone-ground tea lattes, Frappanitos (iced blended coffees made with real espresso), and as a selection of pastries and sandwiches.

Incognito has garnered five stars on Yelp, with 131 reviews of people praising its drinks, food, and service.

Other local cafes that made the list include Richmond’s Fresh Press Coffee Bar at number 12, Vancouver’s Revolver at 13, Surrey’s Everbean Cafe at 14 and Cuatro Coffee at 18, and Victoria’s Hey Happy at number 20.

Cafes in other Canadian cities that made the top-rated list include spots in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal, and Halifax.

Incognito Coffee

Address: Atrium of VSO School of Music, 843 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-3888

Instagram