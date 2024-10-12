We asked Vancouverites where they'd take their friends to eat in the city

Picture this: your friend is visiting out of town and wants you to tour them around the city. You take them to all the stereotypical places: the Gastown Steam Clock, the seawall, and the Granville Island Market. But after all that exploring, you’re both hungry. Where do you go?

That’s what we wanted to know. So we posted on our Instagram and asked our followers, “If you only had one day to treat your friends to all the best eats in the city, where would you take them?” After perusing the comments, we compiled some of the most common answers to get the ultimate list of recommended spots.

Au Comptoir

La Cerveceria Astilleros

Address: 2278 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-2278

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Cerveceria Astilleros (@lacerveceriaastilleros)

Address: 226 Esplanade E, North Vancouver

Address: 219 Union Street, Vancouver (Opening soon)

¿CóMO? Taperia

Address: 201 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-3100

The Mackenzie Room

Address: 415 Powell Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-0705

The Teahouse Restaurant

Address: 7501 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-3281

Matchstick

Address: 2190 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-707-1114

Miku Restaurant

Address: 200 Granville Street #70, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-3900

Maenam

Address: 1938 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-730-5579

Medina Cafe

Address: 780 Richards Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-3114

Fanny Bay Oysters

Address: 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-9510

Cardero's Restaurant

Address: 1583 Coal Harbour Quay, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-7666

Smitty's Oyster House Main Street

Address: 3124 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-5810

Published on Main

Address: 3593 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-4840

Elio Volpe

Address: 540 W 17th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 236-471-9564

Fat Mao 大發貓麵館

Address: 983 Helmcken Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-801-5088

Address: 217 E Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-8192

Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie

Address: 163 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-0876

Nirvana Restaurant

Address: 6482 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-872-8779

Gary's

Address: 1485 W 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-245-3800

modus coffee

Address: 112 W Broadway, Vancouver

Brassneck Brewery

Address: 2148 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 236-485-1398

Anh and Chi

Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-878-8883

Good Thief

Address: 3336 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-3336

Zarak

Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-318-3456

The Lobster Man

Address: 1807 Mast Tower Lane, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-4531

The Vancouver Fish Company

Address: 1517 Anderson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-3474

Sen Pad Thai

Address: 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-7900

Sprezzatura

Address: 265 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-6333

ARC Restaurant + Bar

Address: 900 Canada Place, Vancouver

Phone: 604-691-1818

Maxine's Cafe & Bar

Address: 1325 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-707-7224

