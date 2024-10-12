FoodFood NewsBest of

We asked Vancouverites where they'd take their friends to eat in the city

Oct 12 2024
Picture this: your friend is visiting out of town and wants you to tour them around the city. You take them to all the stereotypical places: the Gastown Steam Clock, the seawall, and the Granville Island Market. But after all that exploring, you’re both hungry. Where do you go?

That’s what we wanted to know. So we posted on our Instagram and asked our followers, “If you only had one day to treat your friends to all the best eats in the city, where would you take them?” After perusing the comments, we compiled some of the most common answers to get the ultimate list of recommended spots.

 

Au Comptoir

 

Address: 2278 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-2278

La Cerveceria Astilleros

Address: 226 Esplanade E, North Vancouver

Address: 219 Union Street, Vancouver (Opening soon)

Como Taperia

 

Address: 201 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-3100

The Mackenzie Room

 

Address: 415 Powell Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-0705

Teahouse in Stanley Park

Address: 7501 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-3281

Cartems Donuts

 

Address: 2190 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-707-1114

Miku

 

Address: 200 Granville Street #70, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-3900

Maenam

 

Address: 1938 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-730-5579

Cafe Medina

 

Address: 780 Richards Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-3114

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

 

Address: 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-9510

Cardero’s Restaurant

Address: 1583 Coal Harbour Quay, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-7666

Smitty’s Oyster House

Address: 3124 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-5810

Published on Main

Address: 3593 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-4840

Osteria Elio Volpe

 

Address: 540 W 17th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 236-471-9564

Fat Mao Noodles

Address: 983 Helmcken Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-801-5088

Address: 217 E Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-8192

Bao Bei

 

Address: 163 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-0876

Nirvana

Address: 6482 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-872-8779

Gary’s

 

Address: 1485 W 12th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-245-3800

Modus Coffee

 

Address: 112 W Broadway, Vancouver

Brassneck Brewery

 

Address: 2148 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 236-485-1398

Anh and Chi

 

Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-878-8883

Good Thief

 

Address: 3336 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-3336

Zarak by Afghan Kitchen

 

Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-318-3456

The Lobster Man

 

Address: 1807 Mast Tower Lane, Vancouver
Phone: 604-687-4531

The Vancouver Fish Company

Address: 1517 Anderson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-3474

Sen Pad Thai

 

Address: 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-7900

Sprezzatura Restaurant

 

Address: 265 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-6333

Arc Restaurant

 

Address: 900 Canada Place, Vancouver
Phone: 604-691-1818

Maxine’s Cafe and Bar

Address: 1325 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-707-7224

