We asked Vancouverites where they'd take their friends to eat in the city

Picture this: your friend is visiting out of town and wants you to tour them around the city. You take them to all the stereotypical places: the Gastown Steam Clock, the seawall, and the Granville Island Market. But after all that exploring, you’re both hungry. Where do you go?
That’s what we wanted to know. So we posted on our Instagram and asked our followers, “If you only had one day to treat your friends to all the best eats in the city, where would you take them?” After perusing the comments, we compiled some of the most common answers to get the ultimate list of recommended spots.
Au Comptoir
Address: 2278 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-2278
La Cerveceria Astilleros
Address: 226 Esplanade E, North Vancouver
Address: 219 Union Street, Vancouver (Opening soon)
Como Taperia
Address: 201 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-3100
The Mackenzie Room
Address: 415 Powell Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-0705
Teahouse in Stanley Park
Address: 7501 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-3281
Cartems Donuts
Address: 2190 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-707-1114
Miku
Address: 200 Granville Street #70, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-3900
Maenam
Address: 1938 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-730-5579
Cafe Medina
Address: 780 Richards Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-3114
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
Address: 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-9510
Cardero’s Restaurant
Address: 1583 Coal Harbour Quay, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-7666
Smitty’s Oyster House
Address: 3124 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-5810
Published on Main
Address: 3593 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-4840
Osteria Elio Volpe
Address: 540 W 17th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 236-471-9564
Fat Mao Noodles
Address: 983 Helmcken Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-801-5088
Address: 217 E Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-8192
Bao Bei
Address: 163 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-0876
Nirvana
Address: 6482 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-872-8779
Gary’s
Address: 1485 W 12th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-245-3800
Modus Coffee
Address: 112 W Broadway, Vancouver
Brassneck Brewery
Address: 2148 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 236-485-1398
Anh and Chi
Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-878-8883
Good Thief
Address: 3336 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-3336
Zarak by Afghan Kitchen
Address: 2102 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-318-3456
The Lobster Man
Address: 1807 Mast Tower Lane, Vancouver
Phone: 604-687-4531
The Vancouver Fish Company
Address: 1517 Anderson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-3474
Sen Pad Thai
Address: 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-7900
Sprezzatura Restaurant
Address: 265 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-6333
Arc Restaurant
Address: 900 Canada Place, Vancouver
Phone: 604-691-1818
Maxine’s Cafe and Bar
Address: 1325 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-707-7224
