4 Vancouver Island hotels get Michelin nod with one major standout

Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge, near Tofino, has earned the prestigious distinction of three Michelin Keys — one of only 10 properties in the world and the second in Canada to receive this honour in 2024.

This year is the first time Michelin is selecting North American hotels.

Selected from 412 hotels across North America, the three-key rating signifies extraordinary luxury and world-class hospitality, as determined by anonymous stays from the Michelin Guide inspection team. The Michelin Keys, like the renowned Michelin Stars for dining, recognize hotels offering exceptional stays.