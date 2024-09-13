4 Vancouver Island hotels get Michelin nod with one major standout

Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge, near Tofino, has earned the prestigious distinction of three Michelin Keys — one of only 10 properties in the world and the second in Canada to receive this honour in 2024.
This year is the first time Michelin is selecting North American hotels.
Selected from 412 hotels across North America, the three-key rating signifies extraordinary luxury and world-class hospitality, as determined by anonymous stays from the Michelin Guide inspection team. The Michelin Keys, like the renowned Michelin Stars for dining, recognize hotels offering exceptional stays.
Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge offers a uniquely enchanting West Coast experience, accessible only by boat or seaplane. The lodge features 25 luxurious canvas tents furnished with handcrafted antiques and connected by cedar plank walkways. The resort also offers a spa, horseback riding, paddleboarding — basically everything that defines Vancouver Island luxury.
A total of 412 hotels were awarded Michelin Keys in the US, Mexico and Canada, and 33 hotels were selected in Canada, with a ranking of one to three keys given — the Wickaninnish Inn in Tofino received two keys and the Fairmont Empress and Magnolia Hotel were also presented with one key.
One Michelin Key indicates a unique hotel with excellent service, two Keys highlight truly memorable stays with distinctive charm, and three Keys represent extraordinary luxury and world-class hospitality.
