Floating BC resort named among coolest travel adventures of 2024

A luxurious stay on Vancouver Island has been named one of this year’s coolest travel adventures by National Geographic.

The recently reopened Tofino Wilderness Resort, owned by the Ahousaht First Nation, claimed the 20th spot on National Geographic‘s list of travel recommendations for 2024.

The resort is “an idyllic base from which to explore the western coast of British Columbia’s Vancouver Island,” National Geographic says.

Located in the heart of Clayoquot Sound, the floating lodge has been renovated with local timber and offers guests guided whale-watching trips, visits to the Freedom Cove artist’s sanctuary, and more.

“The Ahousaht share with guests their philosophy, hishuk ish tsawalk (‘everything is one’), celebrating the interconnectedness of people and nature in a land they’ve occupied for thousands of years,” National Geographic says.

Prices for the lodge aren’t readily available on its website, but guests can send an email inquiring about the dates they’re interested in.

The only other Canadian spot to make the list was Niagara Falls, which the magazine recommended guests visit to see the solar eclipse happening on April 8.

Other recommended adventures around the world include a river cruise in Colombia, skiing to see UNESCO sites in Georgia, and a horseback safari in Kenya.