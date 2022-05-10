It’s official, Canada is getting its first Michelin guide, and it will begin its exciting entry in Toronto.

In an announcement on Tuesday morning, Mayor John Tory, alongside Federal Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault, shared the details surrounding Canada’s first Michelin guide, which is launching in fall 2022.

For those unfamiliar with Michelin and its guides, their judgement is considered of high importance when it comes to fine dining.

They rank restaurants with stars depending on the dining experience, with one star being very good and three stars as the ultimate accomplishment.