As Vancouver and Toronto officially become Michelin Guide destinations, their travel experts took the time to give a special shout-out to some of Canada’s most bucket list-worthy hotels.

“If the Great White North makes you think mostly of Mounties, maple syrup, and an almost criminal commitment to inoffensiveness, you might be similarly surprised to learn how daring and cutting-edge the country’s hotel scene has become,” wrote the Michelin Guide.

“Far from being restricted to rugged, utilitarian shelters — the hospitality equivalent of flannel and denim — Canada has a rapidly growing collection of super stylish, design-forward hotels,” they wrote.

Here are the hotels that the Michelin Guide has its eye on, unofficially, in Canada:

Where: Montreal, Quebec

Rates: From $280/night

For a taste of Old Montreal, the Micheline Guide writers love how this hotel balances 18th century charm with 21st century luxury.

Where: Montreal, Quebec

Rates: From $224/night

This ultra-modern hotel has “futuristic amenities” like robot room service that make it an urban city getaway spot.

Where: Wendake, Quebec

Rates: From $189/night

An incredible Indigenous travel experience, the truly unique rooms at this hotel are attached to a cultural museum.

Where: Baie-St-Paul, Quebec

Rates: From $269/night

A farm stay, but elevated, is what awaits guests at this updated farmhouse in Quebec.

Where: Saint-Gabriel-De-Valcartier, Quebec

Rates: From $400/night

This once-in-a-lifetime experience of staying in a hotel made of ice is better when you check into a high-end suite featuring a hot tub and sauna.

Where: Toronto, Ontario

Rates: From $254/night

Hailed as an “artists’ hotel par excellence,” this renovated hotel in West Queen West is highly coveted.

Where: Toronto, Ontario

Rates: From $467/night

Acclaimed internationally, this sustainability-focused hotel caught the eye of Michelin Guide travel experts for its “cutting-edge sustainability measures, ultra-stylish interiors, and a handful of popular restaurants and bars.”

Where: Toronto, Ontario

Rates: From $360/night

This colourful, art-filled hotel in the Queen West neighbourhood is hopping every night of the week.

Where: Stratford, Ontario

Rates: From $270/night

If you want a unique stay, this architectural home-come-hotel is available to book for three-day weekend stays or four-day midweek adventures.

Where: Wellington, Ontario

Rates: From $404/night

The Michelin Guide praised this Prince Edward County getaway spot on Lake Ontario, calling it “a 19th-century foundry transformed into a 21st-century farmhouse hotel, full of contemporary artworks and inspired modern design.”

Where: Picton, Ontario

Rates: From $292/night

This funky retro motel was so successful that the moteliers’ second project was the subject of a Netflix TV show.

Where: Fogo Island, Newfoundland and Labrador

Rates: From $2,575

This eco-friendly hotel on an island just off an island is the ultimate luxury escape into the wilds of the East Coast, far from city life.

Where: Canmore, Alberta

Rates: From $279/night

The Michelin Guide calls this hidden gem in Canmore a “mid-century downtown motel renovated, redesigned, and repurposed for the boutique-hotel generation.”

Where: Vancouver, BC

Rates: From $744/night

The Douglas was one of several Vancouver hotels officially recognized by the Michelin Guide.

Where: Vernon, BC

Rates: From $715/night

Decked out in 3.5 million Swarovski crystals, this wellness-focused wine country getaway shines.

Where: Ucluelet, BC

Rates: From $259/night

This modern retreat on the world’s edge showcases the wild West Coast perfectly.