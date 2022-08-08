As Vancouver and Toronto officially become Michelin Guide destinations, their travel experts took the time to give a special shout-out to some of Canada’s most bucket list-worthy hotels.
“If the Great White North makes you think mostly of Mounties, maple syrup, and an almost criminal commitment to inoffensiveness, you might be similarly surprised to learn how daring and cutting-edge the country’s hotel scene has become,” wrote the Michelin Guide.
“Far from being restricted to rugged, utilitarian shelters — the hospitality equivalent of flannel and denim — Canada has a rapidly growing collection of super stylish, design-forward hotels,” they wrote.
Here are the hotels that the Michelin Guide has its eye on, unofficially, in Canada:
1. Hotel William Gray
Where: Montreal, Quebec
Rates: From $280/night
For a taste of Old Montreal, the Micheline Guide writers love how this hotel balances 18th century charm with 21st century luxury.
2. Hotel Monville
Where: Montreal, Quebec
Rates: From $224/night
This ultra-modern hotel has “futuristic amenities” like robot room service that make it an urban city getaway spot.
3. Hôtel-Musée Premières-Nations
Where: Wendake, Quebec
Rates: From $189/night
An incredible Indigenous travel experience, the truly unique rooms at this hotel are attached to a cultural museum.
4. Le Germain Charlevoix Hotel & Spa
Where: Baie-St-Paul, Quebec
Rates: From $269/night
A farm stay, but elevated, is what awaits guests at this updated farmhouse in Quebec.
5. Hôtel de Glace
Where: Saint-Gabriel-De-Valcartier, Quebec
Rates: From $400/night
This once-in-a-lifetime experience of staying in a hotel made of ice is better when you check into a high-end suite featuring a hot tub and sauna.
6. Gladstone House
Where: Toronto, Ontario
Rates: From $254/night
Hailed as an “artists’ hotel par excellence,” this renovated hotel in West Queen West is highly coveted.
7. 1 Hotel Toronto
Where: Toronto, Ontario
Rates: From $467/night
Acclaimed internationally, this sustainability-focused hotel caught the eye of Michelin Guide travel experts for its “cutting-edge sustainability measures, ultra-stylish interiors, and a handful of popular restaurants and bars.”
8. The Drake
Where: Toronto, Ontario
Rates: From $360/night
This colourful, art-filled hotel in the Queen West neighbourhood is hopping every night of the week.
9. seven&nine
Where: Stratford, Ontario
Rates: From $270/night
If you want a unique stay, this architectural home-come-hotel is available to book for three-day weekend stays or four-day midweek adventures.
10. Drake Devonshire
Where: Wellington, Ontario
Rates: From $404/night
The Michelin Guide praised this Prince Edward County getaway spot on Lake Ontario, calling it “a 19th-century foundry transformed into a 21st-century farmhouse hotel, full of contemporary artworks and inspired modern design.”
11. The June Motel
Where: Picton, Ontario
Rates: From $292/night
This funky retro motel was so successful that the moteliers’ second project was the subject of a Netflix TV show.
12. Fogo Island Inn
Where: Fogo Island, Newfoundland and Labrador
Rates: From $2,575
This eco-friendly hotel on an island just off an island is the ultimate luxury escape into the wilds of the East Coast, far from city life.
13. Lamphouse Hotel
Where: Canmore, Alberta
Rates: From $279/night
The Michelin Guide calls this hidden gem in Canmore a “mid-century downtown motel renovated, redesigned, and repurposed for the boutique-hotel generation.”
14. The Douglas
Where: Vancouver, BC
Rates: From $744/night
The Douglas was one of several Vancouver hotels officially recognized by the Michelin Guide.
15. Sparkling Hill Resort
Where: Vernon, BC
Rates: From $715/night
Decked out in 3.5 million Swarovski crystals, this wellness-focused wine country getaway shines.
16. Black Rock Oceanfront Resort
Where: Ucluelet, BC
Rates: From $259/night
This modern retreat on the world’s edge showcases the wild West Coast perfectly.