A mountain town in Alberta is looking into getting its own gondola

Add a new adventure to your list of things to see! A mountain town just outside of Banff National Park is currently eyeing up creating a gondola of its own.

A proposal for a gondola in Canmore at Silvertip Resort is before the public until the middle of June to set the terms for an environmental review.

You might also like: 1,000 km/h: High-speed tube plans to connect Calgary and Edmonton in 45 minutes

A city in Alberta is trying to construct its own gondola (RENDERINGS)

Stay cool: Alberta's epic floating waterpark is reopening this summer

The project would connect the resort to the summit of Mount Lady MacDonald.

The Gondola Project spans lands administered by three jurisdictions: Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park, Public Land, and land within the Town of Canmore, according to Silvertip Resorts website.

A verbal presentation was given regarding the gondola to Canmore town council today.

Earlier this year the City of Red Deer announced its plans to try and bring a gondola to the area, with Edmonton expressing interest in having one as well.

In the Bow Valley region, there are existing gondolas at Sulphur Mountain, Sunshine Village, and Lake Louise. Alberta might just be becoming a gondola haven!