EventsNewsConcertsCuratedCelebrities

Jonas Brothers surprise Vancouver fans with iconic Canadian singer

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Nov 12 2023, 6:08 pm
Jonas Brothers surprise Vancouver fans with iconic Canadian singer
Jonas Brothers' invited Canadian artist, Michael Buble, to the concert stage at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Saturday, November 12, 2023 (Claire Fenton/Daily Hive)

As if last night’s sold-out Jonas Brothers concert wasn’t incredible enough, the band surprised fans in Vancouver with a very well-loved Canadian crooner. 

Videos online show band member Nick Jonas thanking Michael Bublé, a Burnaby-born singer and songwriter, for his kindness to the band. 

The band seemingly dedicates a song to Bublé by performing Feeling Good, a hit Bublé famously covered. 

However, videos show the crowd bursting into a roaring cheer when Bublé is seen appearing on stage to perform the single. 

What we would give to be there to cheer on this local legend. 

Claire Fenton/Daily Hive


Fans took to social media to express how great the surprise appearance was. 

@harjlife the legend #jonasbrothers #jonasbrothersvancouver #michaelbublejonasbrothers #vancouver ♬ original sound – HARJ


Last night’s show at Rogers Arena was just one of many stops on the Jonas Brothers’ North American tour. 

The band has been performing their five albums every night, with hits from their entire catalogue.

Clare Fenton/Daily Hive

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ Listed
+ News
+ Concerts
+ Curated
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop