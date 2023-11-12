Jonas Brothers surprise Vancouver fans with iconic Canadian singer

Jonas Brothers' invited Canadian artist, Michael Buble, to the concert stage at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Saturday, November 12, 2023 (Claire Fenton/Daily Hive)

As if last night’s sold-out Jonas Brothers concert wasn’t incredible enough, the band surprised fans in Vancouver with a very well-loved Canadian crooner.

Videos online show band member Nick Jonas thanking Michael Bublé, a Burnaby-born singer and songwriter, for his kindness to the band.

The band seemingly dedicates a song to Bublé by performing Feeling Good, a hit Bublé famously covered.

However, videos show the crowd bursting into a roaring cheer when Bublé is seen appearing on stage to perform the single.

What we would give to be there to cheer on this local legend.

Michael Buble joins the Jonas Brothers on stage in Vancouver! 😍 @JonasBrothers @MichaelBuble pic.twitter.com/QudNGtf3Fe — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) November 12, 2023



Fans took to social media to express how great the surprise appearance was.



Last night’s show at Rogers Arena was just one of many stops on the Jonas Brothers’ North American tour.

The band has been performing their five albums every night, with hits from their entire catalogue.