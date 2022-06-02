Michael Buble made a surprise appearance at Nat Bailey Stadium Tuesday night.

The Vancouver singer brought his kids out on the field and sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch.

In a video shared on Twitter by the Vancouver-based baseball team, Buble is seen carrying his daughter and patting one of his sons on the head before waving and smiling at the crowd.

He then takes the mic and sings the classic baseball game, allowing the audience to belt out “one, two, three strikes you’re out.”

We had a very special guest tonight join us #AtTheNat to sing Take Me Out to the Ball Game… Thank you to @MichaelBuble and his family for leading our fans tonight! pic.twitter.com/3gi2wUvLbZ — Vancouver Canadians (@vancanadians) June 1, 2022

“We had a very special guest join us tonight … thank you to Michael Buble and his family for leading our fans tonight,” the team said.