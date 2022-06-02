NewsSportsBaseballCuratedCelebrities

Michael Buble surprises fans with song at Vancouver Canadians game (VIDEO)

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Jun 2 2022, 4:21 pm
@VanCanadians/Twitter

Michael Buble made a surprise appearance at Nat Bailey Stadium Tuesday night.

The Vancouver singer brought his kids out on the field and sang “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch.

In a video shared on Twitter by the Vancouver-based baseball team, Buble is seen carrying his daughter and patting one of his sons on the head before waving and smiling at the crowd.

He then takes the mic and sings the classic baseball game, allowing the audience to belt out “one, two, three strikes you’re out.”

“We had a very special guest join us tonight … thank you to Michael Buble and his family for leading our fans tonight,” the team said.

