Sea Shanties made a comeback during the pandemic thanks to TikTok, so Michael Bublé and Stephen Colbert decided to join in on the fun.

The Canadian crooner made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday to promote his upcoming album Higher. While Bublé is known for singing pop ballads and jazz standards, Colbert had a request that took the singer back to his fishing roots.

“You worked on the salty, briny, deep out there as a commercial fisherman, and you’re Canadian,” said The Late Show host. “I was wondering if you know the Stan Rogers sea shanty classic…called ‘Barrett’s Privateers.'”

For those who aren’t familiar with sea shanties, “Barrett’s Privateers” was written and performed by Canadian folk singer Stan Rogers. The song follows the journey of a young fisherman aboard a pirate ship.

Colbert asks Bublé if he knows this song.

“Arr, me matey. Yes, I think so. I think I’ve heard it before,” Bublé answered hesitantly.

They then jump into a rousing rendition of the folk song. Colbert starts off and Bublé, looking a little confused, joins in on the second line: “How I wish I was in Sherbrooke now!”

While it seems the It’s a Beautiful Day singer wasn’t as familiar with the song as Colbert, he performed it like a pro, even harmonizing with the host.

You can watch the full performance here:

Bublé hails from Burnaby, BC, where sea shanties aren’t as prevalent. Still, Canadians from the Atlantic coast were proud to see him singing a song that’s sung regularly at bars, universities and events.

“Amazing. If you go to a pub in Halifax, we all know the words. In my dance-club days (the mid-90s), this song was even played in between the “regular” songs at a dance bar!” one person tweeted.

There may not be any sea shanties, but Bublé’s album Higher releases on March 25.