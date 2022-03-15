Devery Jacobs has been named as one of the members of Teen Vogue’s “New Hollywood Class of 2022,” a ranking of up-and-coming young actors, artists, directors, and celebrities in the entertainment industry.

The 28-year-old Indigenous actress is from Kahnawà:ke, the First Nations reserve off the island of Montreal.

Teen Vogue says its “New Hollywood Class” features eight creators who dare to “think about Hollywood differently” by “challenging the old ways at every turn.”

In past editions of its Young Hollywood ranking, Vogue highlighted rising stars before they became household names. Vogue says it “gave a platform” to entertainers like Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Keke Palmer, Hayley Kiyoko, Timotheé Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and more in previous editions.

“This year, we’ve shifted our focus to encompass more of the people involved in making our favourite movies and shows: the actors, yes, but also the writers, directors, and exciting comedic voices,” says the publication. “New Hollywood is about imagining a new kind of Hollywood. It’s about celebrating the people working for positive change in the industry — less about age, more about impact.”

Alongside Jacobs, Vogue’s 2022 edition includes the promising likes of Caleb McLaughlin, Sydney Sweeney, Xolo Maridueña, Patti Harrison, Karena Evans, Morgan Cooper, and Nik Dodani.

Jacobs, who stars in the critically acclaimed Taika Waititi-produced Reservation Dogs — an Indigenous American teen comedy-drama on FX — says she promotes Indigenous representation at “every level of the industry,” always keeping her Kahnawà:ke community and tradition in mind.

Born in the wake of the 1990 Oka crisis in Quebec, Jacobs tells Vogue she is “surrounded by Kahnawà:ke community and tradition” and that she “carries her ancestors with her.” Jacobs says it gives her a sense of “urgency, tenacity, and a yearning to tell impactful stories.”

“I had a really inherently political upbringing,” she recalls to Vogue. “It was a huge sense of responsibility that we all carried with us, and something that really shaped the cultural behaviour of my community.”

As she moves through Hollywood, Jacobs says the fight for Indigenous and queer representation is at the forefront of everything she does.