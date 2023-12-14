Michael Bublé shares real reason he splurged on his tricked-out Canadian mansion

Michael Bublé is arguably one of the biggest names to come out of Canada.

With his multi-platinum, award-winning albums and stake in the WHL team, the Vancouver Giants, there’s no doubt that the Canadian crooner is rolling in dough.

Despite his success, the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer recently revealed that he keeps his extravagant expenses to a minimum.

“I don’t have a fancy life,” he said in a Wednesday interview with KFC Radio, titled “Michael Bublé Has a Hockey ARENA In His House,” on YouTube. “I don’t have a fancy car. I don’t have fancy stuff. I will never [have] a jet.”

One thing he did splurge on? His mansion in his hometown of Burnaby, BC, was appraised at $25,529,000 in January.

Bublé’s reason for building it is very on-brand for a Canadian hockey bro.

“I wanted this house and the real reason, and I’m telling you the truth… I want to be able to get wasted with my buddies,” he explained.

“[To] have that place that they come and we can, like, smash a golf ball. That was the goal. It was like this one thing: where can I just go with my buddies and be so stupid and not worry?”

The 27,625-square-foot mansion is a haven for Bublé and his boys. Bublé revealed that it’s tricked out with a mini soccer field and a little putting green in the backyard.

An aerial view of the property on Google Maps also shows a tennis court and swimming pool in the backyard.

On top of that, the singer also revealed that he installed a full-sized hockey rink in the basement of his home.

Despite this, the “Home” singer says he tries to live a normal life.

He opts to drive a Lexus and a minivan to fit his four kids instead of shelling out hundreds of thousands to buy a Lamborghini.

Bublé added that he didn’t move to Los Angeles or New York like most celebrities do when he made it big.

“I live in the same place. That house that I built is in the exact neighbourhood where I grew up,” he shared.

He says his kids go to the same elementary school he attended as a child, where the parents who were at first starstruck by him now “don’t give a sh*t.”

“That’s what it is for me to be normal,” he explained. “It wasn’t because I’m a good person. It’s not because I’m humble… I think it’s my way of protecting myself from how scary this sh*t can be.”