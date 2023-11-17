"Hockey freak" Michael Buble installed an ice rink under BC home

Many folks learned just how much Canadian singer Michael Buble loved hockey when he joined the Vancouver Giants’ ownership group back in 2008. And as it turns out, he’s never far from an ice rink, even when he’s home.

Recently increasing his own stake in the team, Buble helped raise the Giants’ star status by getting fellow BC native Drew Scott of the Property Brothers on the WHL franchise’s board back in September.

Scott, along with his twin brother Jonathan, recently appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. When asked about the new business venture, the television star seemed excited to take on a project so close to home.

“We own it together,” Scott explained after Fallon asked about his connection to the crooner. “It’s our hometown so we went back to our roots to sort of support community.”

He then took the opportunity to poke some fun at his new business partner and longtime buddy.

“Mike [Buble] and I have known each other a very long time. So it’s like we’re siblings, the three of us,” he said pointing to his brother. “And we rip each other a lot, but he talks so much smack, he’s such a hockey freak.”

And in this case, the term “hockey freak” might actually be an understatement as Scott then revealed that the singer has a rink in his Burnaby home.

“He actually dug out under his house and added a full-size hockey rink under his home. Who does that?” Scott asked jokingly. “And also it’s not a valuable investment in your home. He’s never gonna get that money back.”

Despite it sounding far-fetched, it turns out that Scott is not lying, or even exaggerating for that matter.

While appearing as a guest on Live with Kelly back in 2016, Buble, whose home was being built at the time, confirmed the existence of the basement hockey rink.

“My basement is an ice rink,” he told Kelly Ripa.

“Oh, you are so rich!” Ripa replied.

“It’s really cool. I want my kids to be able to have fun,” Buble added. “For me, it’s great exercise.”

Luckily for the Giants, if there’s ever an issue with Langley Events Centre, they have a backup surface to play on.