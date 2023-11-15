Anthem singer botches "O Canada" at an NHL game in Buffalo

Whoops! Anthem singer Christian Kramer is going to make the highlight reels this evening, after his performance prior to a Buffalo Sabres game.

Given their proximity to the border, the Sabres have a lot of fans from Canada. So NHL games in Buffalo feature both anthems, even when no Canadian teams are playing.

That was the case tonight, as Buffalo hosted the Boston Bruins.

And usually they get the lyrics right. But tonight was not one of those nights.

The singer botched the lyrics to “O Canada,” leaving some confused looks on faces in the crowd.

Everything was going well until Kramer missed the lyrics “from far and wide,” and instead skipped to the next line.

the anthem singer at this Buffalo Sabres game just completely forgot the lyrics to O Canada and just started WINGING IT pic.twitter.com/2ZLhm1Hc0f — ℳatt (@matttomic) November 15, 2023

Luckily, unlike some other infamous anthem renditions, he got it back on track.

Full credit to Kramer, who collected himself and managed to sing the rest of the song correctly. The Star Spangled Banner also went off without a hitch.