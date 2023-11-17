Canucks fan finds creative way to troll Messier on the big screen

Who says dreams can’t come true? After several failed attempts to troll Mark Messier on the big screen at a Vancouver Canucks game, Mike Carrigan finally snuck one through.

Carrigan is a diehard Canucks fan who has tried and failed several times to get some form of “Messier sucks” on the big screen at Rogers Arena.

A longtime member of the Larscheiders, Carrigan first tried sneaking it through as part of a happy birthday message to Tom Larscheid.

“Happy birthday Tommy, love the Larscheiders #MessierSucks” was the attempt.

His request was denied. You’re not allowed to mention player names, past or present, he was told.

Undeterred, he got more creative, only to fail again.

Another failed attempt: “Lionel Messi opens up terrible hospital #MessiERsucks.”

“Nice try,” he was told by a Canucks staffer.

So he waited a few years.

Then, prior to Wednesday night’s game, his message was approved: “Happy 11th anniversary Messier Vaccuums! #MessierSucks!”

He spelled the word vacuums incorrectly, but he doesn’t care.

“Best 20 bucks I ever spent,” Carrigan told Daily Hive on Thursday.

Here’s a video of Carrigan and his friends reacting to the message being shown on the big screen during the second intermission.

Was sent this video from a friend of mine… Reaction from the #Canucks fans that creatively snuck #messiersucks on the big screen. “We did it!!!” 😂 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5gC1Zq2B1g — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) November 16, 2023

Messier is still the most hated former Canucks player of all time among the fan base. Held in high regard everywhere but Vancouver, Messier is one of the greatest players of all time, but his tenure with the Canucks didn’t go well for a variety of reasons.

It was the reason why the Canucks themselves snubbed Messier when introducing Quinn Hughes as team captain back in September.

And it’s why Carrigan never gave up.