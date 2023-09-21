Drew Scott of Property Brothers buys ownership stake in Vancouver Giants

Beloved Canadian singer Michael Bublé is no longer the only celebrity in the Vancouver Giants’ front office.

The WHL team announced on Thursday that Drew Scott, one of the popular hosts of the renovation show Property Brothers, has become a part-owner of the team.

“The Giants are thrilled to announce they have acquired one-half of the Property Brothers,” the team jokingly wrote in an X post.

NEWS: The Giants are thrilled to announce they have acquired one half of the @PropertyBrother! “Being an OG giant from Vancouver, I’m excited to come home! Big things to come 💪🏒" Join us in welcoming @mrdrewscott on board as a new part-owner! MORE ⤵️https://t.co/syXngvs3x9 — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) September 21, 2023

A Lower Mainland native, Scott expressed his enthusiasm in a statement on Thursday.

“I am honoured and thrilled to join the Vancouver Giants ownership group,” Scott said in a press release. “My hometown holds a very special place in my heart, and the city has the best sports fans. I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute my expertise and use my platform to help accelerate the team’s growth and community impact.”

“I’m looking forward to working alongside a talented team of people with the same vision and commitment to transcend the organization both on and off the ice,” Scott, who is expected to be present for the team’s home opener, added.

Bublé, a member of the Giants’ ownership group since 2008, played a pivotal role in bringing Scott on board. “I’m incredibly proud to be part of the ownership group for the Vancouver Giants and thrilled to welcome my longtime friend and fellow Vancouver guy, Drew Scott, to the team,” said Bublé.

While exact details were not disclosed by the organization, Scott acquired his ownership stake from the estate of the late Pat Quinn. Meanwhile, Bublé and his father, Lewis, also increased their ownership share, reinforcing their commitment to the Giants.

The Vancouver Giants will kick off their regular season at home on Friday with a game against the Victoria Royals at the Langley Events Centre.