Viewers dumbfounded after "Jeopardy!" contestants fail to guess Canadian rocker's name

Canadian music fans were no doubt clutching their heads and shouting at their screens in frustration after Jeopardy! contestants failed to guess the name of an iconic Canadian musician.

In a recent episode, the show dedicated an entire category to some of Canada’s most iconic musicians.

“It’s the music of Canada for $800,” requested contestant Danesh.

“This Ontario rocker ruled the ’80s with hits like ‘Cuts Like a Knife,'” said host Ken Jennings.

For most music fans, that answer would’ve been a no-brainer, but the question was followed by silence as the camera panned to contestants Amal, Danesh, and Emma, who stared blankly ahead.

An amused Jennings answered, “Who is Bryan Adams?”

Music fans were a lot less amused.

“One of Canada’s biggest music exports, and you don’t know Bryan Adams,” wrote one commenter.

“How do they not know Bryan Adams?” asked another.

“HOW DO YOU NOT GET BRYAN ADAMS!!!?” raged another commenter.

They may have failed to identify the “Summer of ’69” singer, but the contestants eventually redeemed themselves in the next question.

“You oughta know Flea and Dave Navarro played on this Ottawa singer’s ‘You Oughtta Know,'” reads Jennings.

This time, Danesh quickly replied, “Who is Alanis Morissette?”

“Right,” said Jennings.

After answering correctly, Danesh upped the stakes, opting for a much more difficult question worth $1,000.

“This ‘Fly by Night’ power trio formed in Toronto in 1968; Neil Peart joined in ’74. Cue the drum solo!” said Jennings.

Amal instantly won himself a $1,000 prize by correctly guessing, “What is Rush?”

One viewer observed, “They know Rush but not Bryan?”

Watch the clip below:

In the next question, Jennings stated, “It was all about ‘Love’ as this crooner from British Columbia was on top of the jazz albums chart in 2019.”

Danesh correctly guessed, “Who is Michael Bublé?”

On a roll, he then chose the remaining $400 question in the category: “We’ll give you more than five cents if you know this Alberta band hit number one in 2001 with ‘How You Remind Me.'”

“Who is Nickelback?” answers Emma, to which Jennings responds, “Canada’s finest, yes.”

Several music lovers grumbled in the comments section that Nickelback got a mention while the show failed to include other artists such as Neil Young, Avril Lavigne, Gordon Lightfoot, Celine Dion, Drake, Barenaked Ladies, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

But according to some commenters, the biggest tragedy of the entire Jeopardy! category was the fact the show totally snubbed national treasure Robin Sparkles.

“No Robin Sparkles is insane,” stated one viewer.