The founder of Lululemon is also the owner of the most expensive house in BC.

BC Assessment just released its 2023 data on property values, and Chip Wilson‘s multimillion-dollar home has topped the list again.

Classified as a single-family residence and worth a whopping $74,089,000, this waterfront home at 3085 Point Grey Road has a pool and a tennis court, but you wouldn’t know that from the street as it’s very private.

The land itself is assessed at a value of $45,582,000, while the buildings on the property are assessed at $28,507,000.

Wilson will likely pay close to $200,000 in property tax this year based on the assessed value of the home.

This is prime real estate, located in Kitsilano on Point Grey road with exceptional views of and proximity to the ocean. Very few Vancouver homes can boast such a view, which accounts partly for the high value of the home.

The two-storey, custom-built home has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The assessed value of the home has gone up and down in recent years. In the 2018 assessment, its value was $78.8 million. Just a couple of years later in 2020, it was assessed at $64.9 million.

In 2021, it was $66.8 million, and last year it jumped in value to $73.1 million.

What do you think of the price tag on this exclusive Vancouver home?