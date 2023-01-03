We all know real estate in Vancouver is expensive, but how expensive can it get – really?

BC Assessment just shared its latest numbers, and — spoiler alert — there’s a lot of expensive real estate in the province. The most expensive properties went up in value to the tune of millions, including Chip Wilson‘s infamous property in Kitsilano.

Your 2023 property assessment is now available at https://t.co/M1pysFPnvO Check out provincial-wide highlights (and click through for regional info) here: https://t.co/71PbCMqfK3 pic.twitter.com/nYONZ9lTob — BC Assessment (@bcassessment) January 3, 2023

In total, there is $2.72 trillion in real estate in the province, according to BC Assessment. Except for one acreage on James Island, all of the most expensive places in BC are in Vancouver. Let’s take a look at the priciest properties in the province:

2023 value: $74,089,000

2022 value: $73,147,000

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s iconic waterfront property continues to be the most expensive house in the province. From 2022 to 2023, he saw a modest increase in home value of $94,200.

2023 value: $66,964,000

2022 value: $64,600,000

On Belmont Avenue, there are multiple homes, often right next door to each other, that all made it on the most-expensive list.

2023 value: $61,239,000

2022 value: $54,716,000

This uniquely shaped island is classified as an average on BC Assessment. There’s apparently one home on it, built in 2008, and the building itself is worth almost $10 million.

2023 value: $42,257,000

2022 value: $40,913,000

Curious to see inside? Read more: Point Grey mansion sells for new record Metro Vancouver price (PHOTOS)

2023 value: $40,716,000

2022 value: $39,912,000

It was a good year for property values on Belmont Avenue to go up, apparently, as this home saw a decently sized increase. Of course, it’s mostly the land value that makes up this $40 million dollar figure, as the buildings are worth $11,289,000, according to BC Assessment.

2023 value: $39,423,000

2022 value: $38,267,000

Located right by a park with breathtaking ocean views, this home was built in 1962. While the house itself is worth not even $1.5 million, the property it’s sitting on is worth nearly $40 million.

2023 value: $38,969,000

2022 value: $18,914,000

Another home on illustrious Belmont Avenue, this one shot up $20 million in value year over year, possibly due to a new build, as BC Assessment’s photo of the property looks like a construction site.

2023 value: $38,095,000

2022 value: $20,932,000

This property is just around the corner from the other ultra-expensive homes on nearby Belmont Avenue. It must have been rebuilt or had major work done because it shot up in value by nearly $18 million in the last year.

2023 value: $35,539,000

2022 value: $35,078,000

The value of this home went up almost half a million dollars in the last year. The final Belmont Avenue home on the list has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

2023 value: $35,356,000

2022 value: $33,846,000

The final home on our list seems fairly modest from the front, but it opens out to the ocean in Kitsilano. Built in 2011, it has just three bedrooms according to BC Assessment.