"I love this team": Michael Buble gushes about Canucks and fans are obsessed

Michael Buble is not just one of the best-selling Canadian artists in history, but he’s also known as one of the biggest Vancouver Canucks fans around.

That’s why it was no surprise that the Burnaby crooner took to X to show his support in advance of the team’s Game 5 playoff tilt against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena.

Buble looked stylish in a Canucks black skate jersey while professing his undying affection for the team. Both music and hockey fans were loving it.

Game day. Impossible to describe how much I love this team but if you give me the opportunity I will talk about it relentlessly until one of us falls asleep. @Canucks pic.twitter.com/u3drW56c4J — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) May 16, 2024

Supporters from around the world were sharing their love of the Canucks with the five-time Grammy Award winner.

Let’s Gooooo Canucks .#Canucks Me with my Sister @HollanderJodi . We are From NYC and we Are Canuck fans. 🥅🏒❤️🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/emnJSI1u8T — LorenHollᐰnder💙 #StᐰrgateForever (@lorenbhollander) May 16, 2024

It’s a global thing. Waves from a New Zealand fan — Paul Le Comte (@five15design) May 16, 2024

Another post challenged Buble and How I Met Your Mother star Cobie Smulders to have a friendly competition to see who was the biggest Canucks fan.

Gotta see who is the bigger #Canucks fan — you or @CobieSmulders 😉😊 — Tesla Girl goes rogue for the NHL playoffs 🇨🇦 (@somi_teslagirl) May 16, 2024

In 2022, Smulders was at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, attending a preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes, and she showed her enthusiasm for her favourite hockey team.

Rocking a Henrik Sedin Canucks jersey, Smulders stood up and waved at the camera and crowds as the announcer pointed her out to the rink.

However, it will be hard to top Buble’s love for the Canucks. He once skated with the players during a morning practice and received a jersey with his name on it from the team.

Buble also teamed up with Elias Petterson for a Christmas carol duet in 2020 for those staying at Canuck Place Children’s Hospice during the holiday season.

Do you think you’re a bigger Canucks fan than the legendary singer? Let us know in the comments!