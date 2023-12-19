As a part owner of the Vancouver Giants and full owner of a state-of-the-art rink in the basement of his Burnaby home, Michael Bublé is pretty crazy about hockey.

And when it comes to the Canucks, the 48-year-old has his team pretty high on his priority list — sometimes even above his musical career.

As the most recent guest on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Bublé had plenty to say about his beloved NHL team, sharing childhood stories of watching Vancouver play at Pacific Coliseum, hitting the ice at Canucks practices, and most recently, taking his kids to games.

The Canadian crooner also shared the story of how he once cancelled a concert in Connecticut because it coincided with Game 7 of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final between Vancouver and the Boston Bruins.

“That was a mistake. If I had to do it over again, I wouldn’t have done it,” he said, “There was a lot of people that didn’t get it. Sure, there were some Bruins fans, but a lot of people didn’t care.”

“I heard it’s actually your fans that rioted the city,” host Paul Bissonette joked after asking Bublé about the incident. “They were so upset you cancelled the concert.”

Diehard Canucks fan @MichaelBuble cancelled a concert for Game 7 of the Cup Final in 2011. 📺: https://t.co/6o4COWqb6i pic.twitter.com/NjqNkLxzYE — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 19, 2023

Bublé ended up postponing the date, but most fans were none too pleased with the singer’s decision. In fact, according to Bublé, many attended the rescheduled show only to leave after the first song.

“So, when I moved it, I came back. And that night, it wasn’t great,” Bublé explained. “People just left. Like the first song finished, and people literally had just come to leave. That’s not a joke.”

While he regrets the decision now, in hindsight, the BC native is not so sure he’d feel the same if the Canucks had come out on the winning end.

“If the Canucks had won, I’d probably have totally thought it was worth it,” he added.

Now sitting near the top of the NHL standings with an impressive 21-9-2 record, the Canucks are once again looking to make a deep playoff run.

Hopefully, none of their elimination games coincide with one of Bublé’s gigs.