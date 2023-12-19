Will Canucks add another member of the 2011 team to Ring of Honour?

Roberto Luongo is the latest member of the Vancouver Canucks Ring of Honour. He was inducted last week before the team beat the Florida Panthers 4-0, a game in which starting goalie Thatcher Demko recorded a 36-save shutout.

Luongo is the second player from the 2011 Canucks team that reached the Stanley Cup Finals, as well as the eighth overall person to join the Ring of Honour.

That 2011 season was just the third time that the Canucks made it all the way to the finals. There are a few of Luongo’s teammates from that magical season who have a case to join him. Will the Canucks elect to add another member of that team to their Ring of Honour? If they do, there are some strong candidates.

1. Kevin Bieksa

Canucks stats: 597 GP, 56 G, 185 A, 241 PTS

Kevin Bieksa is one of the most universally loved players from that 2011 team. His outspoken personality and hard-nosed play style made him a fan-favourite.

Bieksa ranks seventh among defencemen in goals and games played across franchise history. Not only was he a great player on the ice, but he was also someone who really connected with the fanbase away from the rink.

While Bieksa was celebrated when he signed a one-day contract to retire with the Canucks in October 2022, that shouldn’t exclude him from receiving further accolades from the franchise.

2. Ryan Kesler

Canucks stats: 655 GP, 182 G, 211 A, 393 PTS

There is an argument to be made that Ryan Kesler was the most important player on that 2011 Canucks team. He was tied for the team-lead in goals and also won the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the NHL.

While Kesler and the organization did have their messy moments closer to the end of his career, the centre was responsible for some of the most iconic team moments during the 21st century. His performance against the Nashville Predators in Round 2 of the 2011 playoffs is one of the best in Canucks history.

He was given a standing ovation upon his return to Rogers Arena in 2020 when the Sedins had their numbers retired, showing that the fanbase still has a lot of love for the tough two-way player.

3. Alex Edler

Canucks stats: 925 GP, 99 G, 310 A, 409 PTS

In terms of career numbers, there may be no more deserving player for a spot in the Ring of Honour than Alex Edler. While his peak wasn’t as high as some of the other names on this list, his longevity is something to be admired. He is first among all Canucks defencemen in games played as he has more than a 150 game cushion on second place Harold Snepsts. In fact, he’s fourth among all Canucks players ever in games played.

Edler also ranks first in points, assists, and goals among Canucks defencemen. In terms of career achievement, there is no player that matches his position on the Canucks’ leaderboards.

4. Sami Salo

Canucks stats: 566 GP, 74 G, 162 A, 236 PTS

While Sami Salo was nearing the end of his Canucks tenure by the time that 2011 rolled around, the defenceman was a stalwart on the team’s blue line for years. Known for his booming slap shot, Salo is fourth all-time in goals by a Canucks defenceman.

He also ranks in the franchise top-10 for games played, assists, and points among defencemen.

5. Chris Tanev

Canucks stats: 514 GP, 22 G, 96 A, 118 PTS

Chris Tanev played just five playoff games during the 2011 run. However, that was just the start of a long career with the Canucks that would span a decade. Tanev is the only player on this list that’s still playing and the team would need to wait for his career to finish before going through with any process.

There is a chance that Tanev could return to Vancouver before his career finishes and add to his stats with the team. Even if that doesn’t happen, he ranks 10th in games played in franchise history among defencemen.