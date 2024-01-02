Chip Wilson's property now valued at $81 million: BC Assessment

It’s no secret that Vancouver has some expensive houses, and as the years go by, it just keeps getting pricier.

BC Assessment just shared its latest numbers, and — spoiler alert — there’s a lot of expensive real estate in the province. The most expensive properties went up in value to the tune of millions, including Chip Wilson‘s famous property in Kitsilano.

“For the Lower Mainland region, the overall total assessments have increased from about $1.94 trillion in 2023 to nearly $2 trillion this year. Almost $27.2 billion of the region’s updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions, and the rezoning of properties. BC Assessment’s Lower Mainland region includes all of Greater Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, as well as the Sea to Sky area and the Sunshine Coast,” says BC Assessment.

Here’s a list of the top three priciest houses in the city.

2024 value: $81,765,000

2023 value: $74,089,000

lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s iconic waterfront property continues to be the most expensive house in the province. From 2023 to 2024, he saw a modest increase in home value of $7 million. This year’s assessed value is $81 million, up from $74 million last year.

2. 4707 Belmont Avenue, Vancouver

2024 value: $70,415,000

2023 value: $66,964,000

Multiple homes, often right next door to each other on Belmont Avenue, made it on the most expensive properties listing for 2024. That includes this one, which boasts 10 bedrooms and an incredible 17 bathrooms.

2024 value: $43,688,000

2023 value: $42,257,000

The last home that cracked the top three appears fairly modest from the front, but it has nine bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on .663 acres of land.

