Fly to the tropics for cheap: Swoop Airline announces new routes from Abbotsford

It’s time to make your summer vacation plans because your next trip to some sunny destinations just got a whole lot cheaper.

On Monday, low-cost airline Swoop announced an expansion of its summer schedule and it includes two weekly flights to Mexico, as well as other destinations leaving from Abbotsford International Airport (YYX), with some great deals for a one-way ticket.

The twice-a-week flights are from Abbotsford to Puerto Vallarta for $119 ($55.43 base fare and $73.57 in taxes).

Abbotsford to Los Cabos will be offered once a week for $109.

The cheapest offering is to fly from Abbotsford to London, Ontario for as low as $39.

“This summer we’re thrilled to add significant frequencies on our top-performing routes,” said Swoop President Bob Cummings.

“With daily service in many key leisure markets, we’re making it easier than ever for Canadians to access our ultra-convenient and ultra-affordable flights.”

There are also more flights weekly from other cities such as Edmonton, where travellers can head to Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos for as low as $119.99 one-way.

Other summer flight expansions within the Swoop network include service between Hamilton and Charlottetown, as well as London, Ontario, and service into Deer Lake, Newfoundland.

“We’re proud to be expanding our footprint from coast to coast with our summer schedule.”

Ready to pack your bags? Check out all of Swoop’s travel destinations here.