Cash-in: Throwback prices return to Save-On-Foods for one day only

If you’re sick of paying lots for groceries, Save-On-Foods is bringing back throwback prices for one day only tomorrow.

The items expected to be discounted include everything from fresh veg to dairy products to potato chips, all for $1.49.

Some items will only be offered in limited quantities, but these are the items you could be getting a deal on at Save-On tomorrow.

Green grapes are at the top of the list of goodies, which tend to be reasonably expensive. The current price listed suggests a bag of grapes is $11. So getting a bag of grapes for $1.49 is an absolute steal.

Meat is a hot commodity in this economy, with prices inflating dramatically over the last year. A pack of frozen pork tenderloin for meat eaters will sell for $1.49 tomorrow. Many varieties of Western Family canned tuna will be on sale, too.

If you have any baking plans, dark brown and golden yellow sugar will be on sale.

Save-On-Foods also has tons of snacks on sale tomorrow.

Many flavours of Western Family potato chips and different varieties of Wheat Thins, Ritz, and other Christie crackers will be discounted.

When it comes to fresh produce, aside from grapes, cucumbers will be on sale, but not much else for fruit and veg. In addition, several varieties of Western Family English muffins will be on sale.

Lastly, Save-On will discount three types of Dairyland sour cream, and two kinds of Reach branded toothbrushes will also be available for the throwback price of $1.49.

Some shared their receipts of massive savings after the last throwback day on social media. However, other users suggested that the good stuff had run out by the time they got to their stores, so you may need to act quickly to cash in.

Now if only we could get throwback housing prices.

Click here for the full details on tomorrow’s sale.