Simu Liu invites Canadian artist to paint a mural inside his LA home (PHOTOS)

If you’ve ever questioned the effectiveness of manifestation, Rahmaan Hameed says that he manifested a project that saw him travel to Los Angeles to paint a mural for Simu Liu.

The Edmonton artist told CBC Edmonton AM that it was New Year’s Eve when he reached out on Instagram to the Canadian actor and star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Liu was looking to commission a custom mural for his home gym.

“I just commented on one of his posts,” said Hameed in the interview. “Then I put my phone away for the night… then he messaged me in the morning, and I’m like, ‘OK – this is not real.'”

The two brainstormed some ideas before settling on a design, and on February 20, Hameed flew to Los Angeles to paint the mural.

In the middle is an anime-style depiction of Liu’s Shang-Chi character, with Goku from Dragon Ball Z to the left and Kobe Bryant to the right.

“If you told me a few months ago I’d be painting a mural in a Marvel heroes’ home, I’d point and laugh at you hysterically. Life’s crazy man,” Hameed wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Probably one of my craziest projects to date, and I am still convinced I’m dreaming (don’t pinch me because I will fight you).”

According to CBC, Hameed has since grown his clientele to include actors, influencers, and athletes in the NBA and NHL. Many became customers after Hameed drew attention to himself on social media.

His work can also be seen around Edmonton at places including Alibi Ultra Lounge, Seoul Fried Chicken in Old Strathcona, and Kingsway Mall.

Liu will be in Edmonton next week to host the Juno Awards, happening on March 13 at Rogers Place.