Family Day long weekend forecast: A cold, wet slog towards snow

As we look forward to our next statutory holiday, Family Day on Monday, February 20, the weather is set to be pretty cold and rainy in Metro Vancouver.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), it will be wet and rainy in the lead-up to and on Family Day – and there’s even a chance of flurries.

Here’s a quick look at the next week of weather in Vancouver per ECCC:

Overall, it’s about to become colder than usual. There’s even a slight chance of snow on Friday. Saturday will be the driest day of the weekend, and on Monday, it’s probably going to be fairly rainy during the day.

ECCC meteorologist Trevor Smith told Daily Hive earlier this week that computer models forecast a significant pattern change next week when an arctic outbreak pattern is expected to hit.

“That’s kind of when we’re going to see a change and start of a chance of snow over the Lower Mainland and the kind of that Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe,” said Smith. “As the arctic air is starting to push out, it’s going to combine Pacific moisture to give us a chance for snow across much of the Lower Mainland.”

“We’re looking at probably at least five to 10 degrees below average starting Wednesday of next week,” he explained. “Once the arctic air has started to arrive, and probably those well below average temperatures will continue through Saturday of next week at least.”

Experts at The Weather Network have said that in February “there will be a favourable setup to see accumulating snowfall at times,” even in Vancouver, as an arctic tap brings below-seasonal weather to the region.

So, even though it’ll be cold and rainy, get out there this Family Day long weekend before the real cold gets here.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.