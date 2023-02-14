Music lovers' vacation alert: Fly nonstop from Vancouver to Nashville for under $350

For under $350, you can bask in the legendary music scene Nashville, Tennessee, has to offer.

Thanks to a new nonstop route WestJet added to its schedule, you can fly from Vancouver to Nashville directly and indulge yourself in the state that was home to legends like Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and Dolly Parton.

These nonstop four-hour flights are available twice a week from May and October.

Flights can be found for as low as $340.

How to get the flight deal

1. Go to Google Flights

2. Put Vancouver as your departure city and Nashville as your destination

3. Click the “nonstop” filter

4. And select your choice of dates