Charges have been laid, and the victim has been identified in a stabbing that happened near Metrotown Mall in December.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Melissa Blimkie from North Vancouver, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Everton Downey. IHIT says the two were in a relationship for some time prior to the homicide.

“This is an unimaginable loss for the friends and family of Melissa,” said Sergeant David Lee of IHIT in a media release. “We hope that this outcome provides them with some answers.”

IHIT INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE

Victim identified and charges laid in Burnaby stabbing. pic.twitter.com/oqwIzDYYRl — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) January 19, 2022

After weeks of investigation, IHIT obtained enough evidence for charges. Downey has been charged with 2nd-degree murder by the BC Prosecution Service. He remains in-custody.

At around 11:40 am on December 19, Burnaby RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing at Metrotown Mall in Burnaby. Frontline officers arrived and found Blimkie with stab wounds. She was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Although charges have been laid, IHIT says the investigation continues. A photo of Blimkie photo has been provided in hopes that people can provide more information about her relationship with Downey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].