Homicide team called to Metrotown after fatal daytime stabbing

Police are sharing information about a stabbing in Burnaby that happened late Sunday morning.

In a release on Sunday, December 19, Burnaby RCMP said that they responded to a report of a stabbing in the Metrotown Mall area at 11:40 am.

Then, Burnaby frontline officers secured the area near 4800 Kingsway.

The stabbing victim was then transported to the hospital, where they were ultimately pronounced dead.

Now, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is leading the investigation.

If you were in the Metrotown area between 11 am and 1 pm on Sunday, December 19, and saw anything suspicious, you’re asked to call the police.

IHIT has been called to Burnaby

Anyone with information, dashcam footage, or surveillance video in the area is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at [email protected].