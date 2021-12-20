Suspect arrested in connection with fatal Metrotown stabbing

Police say they’ve arrested one suspect who’s believed to be involved in a fatal daytime stabbing at Metrotown on Sunday.

The violence broke out around 11:30 am on December 19, when one person stabbed another at the mall.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital, where the person died of their injuries.

After searching the Metrotown area, officers arrested one person. On Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the victim and suspect knew each other and that the incident was not random.

The suspect is a man in his 30s and was reported to be running around the Metrotown area.

“We are piecing together a timeline and confirming the information available to us,” said Sgt. David Lee of IHIT. “The public can be assured that this is an isolated incident and it is safe to go about their activities in Burnaby.”

Police ask that anyone in the area between 11 am and 1 pm to contact them at 1-877-551-4448 if they saw anything suspicious.