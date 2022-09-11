Suspect wanted after possible child sex assault at Metrotown

After an alleged sexual assault involving a young boy by the food court in Metrotown, Burnaby RCMP is looking to identify a suspect.

According to police, at around 4 pm on Friday, September 9, officers responded to a report that “an unknown man had grabbed and pinched a 6-year-old boy’s buttocks in the food court area of Metrotown.” Police say a witness got a photo of the alleged suspect.

Corporal Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP said in a release that “if you recognize the man in the photo, please come forward and speak to our investigators.”

“There have been no similar reports in the area, but if you know of a similar incident or witnessed this one, we would like to hear from you.”

Support has been offered to the young victim and his family, say police.

Now, BC RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact them at 604-646-9999 and quote file #22-30330.