6 great places to grab a bite in or around Metropolis at Metrotown

Whether you’re on the hunt for a new work outfit to mark your return to the office, taking the kids to Build-A-Bear, or catching a movie at Cineplex SilverCity, you’re probably going to get hungry at some point during your visit to Metropolis at Metrotown.

With 330 stores, Metropolis is the largest shopping centre in BC. That’s quite a lot of ground to cover–AKA, more opportunities for snacking on the go.

Unless you fuel up for an entire day of shopping before you arrive, you’ll probably want to make a few stops.

Thankfully, there are plenty of options that aren’t fast food or food court variety.

Check out our list of five great places to eat at Metrotown Mall that aren’t in the food court.

Cinnzeo is the perfect spot to load up on sugar and caffeine before hitting the shops. The cafe serves a variety of oven-baked cinnamon buns, including the classic Cinnzeo cinnamon roll, the cheese roll, and the chocolate cinnamon roll.

If the idea of eating a cinnamon bun at the mall sounds too sticky, consider trying the CinnaDippers, the perfect no-mess snack that can be easily dipped into their delicious cream cheese frosting.

Address: Metropolis at Metrotown, Ground Level, 4700 Kingsway

Phone: 604- 439-2431

Craving a warm bowl of delicious ramen? You’re in luck! Yaguchiya Ramen serves a variety of traditional and vegan ramen dishes that are sure to satisfy your craving.

Their classic soup is made from pork bones, chicken, and Yaguchiya’s secret soy sauce–a flavourful blend originating from their Yokohama location in Japan.

So, next time you’re in the area and want to stop by for some comfort food, give Yaguchiya Ramen a go. The restaurant is located directly across from the mall on Kingsway–and they don’t take reservations, so be sure to get there before the lunch rush hour.

Address: 4679 Kingsway Burnaby

Phone: 604-620-4679

The Bao Place is a Malaysian steamed bun shop that has become a local favourite over the years.

Its wide selection of homemade savoury and sweet buns are always made fresh daily, and can be ordered hot or at room temperature. If you can’t settle on a single bun flavour, you can always order their assorted Bao, or take advantage of the buy 12 get 2 free option!

The most popular buns sell out rather quickly, so you may want to order your buns a day in advance if you’re planning a trip to the mall.

Address: 4673 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 778-712-3228

Located just below the mall’s Cineplex theatre is the perfect spot to grab a delicious, filling meal.

As the name suggests, The American Cheesesteak Co. offers several premium ribeye cheesesteak sandwiches, including the popular Japanese-style cheesesteak, with juicy sautéed mushrooms, onions, aged cheddar, and wasabi mayo for an extra kick.

The New Yorker, Philly, and Korean cheesesteaks are also solid options–even the mini sizes are sure to fill you up!

Address: 4700 Kingsway Avenue, Unit E10, Burnaby, BC V5H

Phone: 604-435-8998

This European-style bakery is located on the ground level of the mall, not far from The Bay.

There is an assortment of pastries and sweets – including orange ricotta cake, tiramisu, chocolate truffle cake, and hazelnut rolls. Nothing like a little sugar high to get you through the last hour or two of shopping, right?

If your sweet tooth is down for the count, there are also several sandwiches and wraps on their menu. The turkey sandwich on olive bread is a must-try, as is the black forest ham and salmon on baguette sandwiches.

Address: 4820 Kingsway Burnaby

Phone: 604-437-1318

Enjoy some award-winning artisan gelato during your visit to the mall. Bella Gelateria operates a location inside the shopping centre that’s too sweet to pass up if you ask us.

Address: Metropolitan at Metrotown — 4700, Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-283-9926

