Cheer on Canada during the Copa América and help kids play

The Canadian Men’s National Team is preparing for their Copa América debut next week, and local sports fans can cheer them on while raising funds for an important cause.

Good Co. Bars is hosting a watch party on Thursday, June 20, for the big game against Argentina. All proceeds will go towards supporting KidSport Vancouver.

Not only will you be able to see some of Canada’s top players and cheer (or boo) Lionel Messi, you’ll be helping make it so all kids can play. Tickets are on sale now.

“KidSport Vancouver is only able to meet the current demand from families in our city with the support of fantastic local partners like Goodco,” said Roddy Adams, KidSport Vancouver chair, in a release.

“All the money raised from this event will go directly to getting more kids off the sidelines and onto the pitch.”

The Copa America KidsSport Kickoff is part of the 100 Kids Campaign, which aims to fundraise $40,000 to help 100 local kids play sports.

According to KidsSport Vancouver, the average registration cost is $400 per child per year.

“KidSport Vancouver is in a funding crisis,” said KidSport in a statement. “Due to doubling demand over the past two years, we will run out of funding this summer, leaving hundreds of kids on the sidelines for the start of the season in the fall. However, we’re determined not to let this happen, and with your help, we can continue to support every eligible family.”

As of press time, the 100 Kids Campaign has raised $6,407 of the $40,000 target. Donations can also be made online.

Good Co. Bars has five locations in Metro Vancouver with happy hour deals and an up-to-date schedule of which games it’ll be showing on its website. Chances are, if you’re in Vancouver and enjoy sports, you’ve headed here to watch them.

Guests of the Copa America KidsSport Kickoff on June 20 will enjoy a complimentary drink, raffle prizes like sports merchandise and game tickets, and an intermission report from a special soccer guest.

Plus, all of your favourite dishes, including nachos, smash burgers, chicken wings, poutine, and more, will be available on the menu.

KidSport is a non-profit organization that provides grants to help families cover the costs of registration fees so that all children aged 18 and under can play a season of sport.

In the last five years, KidSport has raised over $40 million and assisted over 188,000 eligible children in participating in organized sports across the country.

When: June 20, 2024

Time: 4:30 pm kickoff

Where: 967 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $50, purchase online