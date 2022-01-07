Strong winds to hit Metro Vancouver starting this morning

Harsh winter conditions aren’t letting up on Metro Vancouver as Environment Canada issues a wind warning for the region.

According to the agency, northwest winds of 50 km per hour gusting to 70 will develop across most of Metro Vancouver. Areas near the Strait of Georgia will see even stronger winds of 70 km per hour, gusting to 90.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” warned Environment Canada.

The strong winds are expected to subside Friday afternoon.

Wind warning in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Periods of rain are also forecasted for the region today.

This weather alert comes after Metro Vancouver was hammered with icy, freezing rain on Thursday.

The region has been under a winter storm warning for the past few days, causing visibility issues for drivers and transit delays.