A winter storm warning is still in effect as Metro Vancouver is forecast to be slammed with icy, freezing rain.

Environment Canada warns of “hazardous winter conditions” with heavy snow in all regions and prolonged freezing rain in the Frazer Valley.

Metro Vancouver, Abbotsford and Chilliwack can expect up to an additional 5 cm of snow this morning.

Earlier this morning, BC’s Ministry of Transportation announced the temporary closure of the centre lane on the Lions Gate Bridge due to winter conditions.

“Drive carefully and watch for crews,” the ministry tweeted.

On top of the snow, Metro Vancouver could get 30 to 50 mm of rain.

“Heavy rainfall on top of melting snow may create slippery road conditions and water pooling,” said Environment Canada in a weather alert.

Beginning today and continuing through tonight, prolonged freezing rain will occur in the Fraser Valley. Southeast Metro Vancouver (including Surrey) is also likely to see freezing rain this morning.

“Freezing rain will make roads icy and slippery, leading to hazardous travel conditions,” warns Environment Canada.

Other hazards include blowing snow in the Fraser Valley, which causes reduced visibility and strong winds of 50 to 70 km per hour beginning Friday morning in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound.

These conditions are due to a low-pressure system covering BC’s south coast today through Friday. Snow will transition to rain across Metro Vancouver this morning as the system brings in milder air and rising temperatures.

Environment Canada advises people to postpone non-essential travel until conditions improve.