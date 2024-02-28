While the weather in Metro Vancouver has gone from some wet snow to just downright soggy, the conditions on the local ski hills are seeing a glimmer of hope, minus a small setback.

Grouse Mountain has been unable to open following a 13 cm dump of fresh powder in the last 24 hours because of high winds this morning.

The mountain took to social media at 8 am, shortly before the hill opened, to announce that the opening would be delayed for all mountaintop activities, including the SkyRide and the Chalet facilities.

Please be advised, due to high winds, the Skyride, Chalet facilities and all Mountaintop activities will have a delayed opening today, February 28. We will provide further updates as soon as we are able to. https://t.co/uBTn3rNe4Y — Grouse Mountain (@grousemountain) February 28, 2024

There are currently no wind weather advisories in place for that region.

Cypress Mountain snow report

However, nearby Cypress Mountain is reporting a lot of new snow as well, 35 cm, and is working hard to open more areas that have been closed off this season due to the poor conditions.

“We’re all stoked for the snow forecast over the next few days! As eager as our team is to get you out there, safety is our top priority. We will be hard at work to ensure the terrain is safe for your exploration. This includes installing rope lines and marking any ditches or holes. We’re committed to opening more terrain for you as soon as possible, please be patient as our team needs time to safely get this done,” the website reads in part.

How are the conditions at Whistler?

Environment and Climate Change Canada is calling for 30 to 50 cm of snowfall on the Sea to Sky Highway alone from now until Thursday, a nightmare for motorists, but the news skiers and snowboarders have been waiting for after an abysmal season so far.

Whistler Blackcomb saw 50 cm of new snow in the past day, and heavy snow is expected to persist throughout Wednesday.

