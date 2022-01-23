Weather alert: Metro Vancouver is about to get real foggy

Expect to feel like you’re walking in a dreamscape as fog rolls into Metro Vancouver.

On Saturday, January 22, Environment Canada issued a fog advisory and the special weather statement is in effect for the following regions:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

“Atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of dense fog across Metro Vancouver and the western Fraser Valley tonight,” said Environment Canada.

The Fraser Valley is also under a fog advisory, which are issued in BC when low visibilities in fog are expected for at least six hours.

The agency says that there’s the potential for areas of dense fog with limited visibility from Saturday evening lasting until midday Sunday.

The fog is expected to linger throughout Sunday morning before it starts to lift around noon, but the closer you are to the Strait of Georgia, the cloudier it will be once the fog lifts.

When visibility is suddenly reduced to near zero due to fog, travel can be hazardous. If you’re driving in the fog, be sure to maintain a safe following distance and make sure your lights are on.