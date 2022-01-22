Massive anti-vaccine mandate rally attracts hundreds (VIDEOS)

Protesters took over parts of Downtown Vancouver in the afternoon on Saturday, January 22 as part of the “World Wide Rally For Freedom,” coinciding with similar demonstrations globally.

Photos and videos shared on social media show large crowd sizes and hundreds marching in the streets. According to a poster for the rally and march, it’s scheduled to take place between 12 pm and 4 pm and promises “music and dance” between 4 pm and 5 pm.

Daily Hive has reached Vancouver Police for more information and will update this story.

Anti Covid mandates protest at the Vancouver Art Gallery right now pic.twitter.com/b28Fh2fkPN — Ari🌸✊🐺🔍#NoVaccinePassports #SwedishModelWorked (@ReasonOverDogma) January 22, 2022

Vancouver art gallery freedom rally pic.twitter.com/oBIBodIXwC — ਅਕਾਲ ਸਹਾਇ (@atwal_manjit) January 22, 2022

Downtown Vancouver at Art Gallery. Mandate/Covid-19 protest. pic.twitter.com/EUVCd95qOk — 🍊💊 Dereck C.⚡️ (@ChilverDereck) January 22, 2022

Massive crowd at the global freedom rally here in Vancouver!

Watch live here:https://t.co/Ug0rRprbqj pic.twitter.com/nx3miAcdHZ — Dan Dicks (@DanDicksPFT) January 22, 2022

Vancouver Freedom Rally pic.twitter.com/PQnE4gpL6i — Dean Biglow (@DeanBiglow) January 22, 2022

There were young children and infants visible amongst the crowds of people, most of whom were not wearing masks, as they marched up Davie Street in Yaletown this afternoon.

Many strongly worded signs were also being held up by protesters.

“I am a superspreader of information,” reads one sign. There were also plenty of Peoples Party of Canada signs visible as well.