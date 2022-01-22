News

Massive anti-vaccine mandate rally attracts hundreds (VIDEOS)

Sarah Anderson

Jan 22 2022, 11:06 pm


Protesters took over parts of Downtown Vancouver in the afternoon on Saturday, January 22 as part of the “World Wide Rally For Freedom,” coinciding with similar demonstrations globally.

Photos and videos shared on social media show large crowd sizes and hundreds marching in the streets. According to a poster for the rally and march, it’s scheduled to take place between 12 pm and 4 pm and promises “music and dance” between 4 pm and 5 pm.

Daily Hive has reached Vancouver Police for more information and will update this story.

There were young children and infants visible amongst the crowds of people, most of whom were not wearing masks, as they marched up Davie Street in Yaletown this afternoon.

Many strongly worded signs were also being held up by protesters.

“I am a superspreader of information,” reads one sign. There were also plenty of Peoples Party of Canada signs visible as well.

