Emergency alert ended for potential tornado near Caroline

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued Sunday evening for a thunderstorm that potentially produced a tornado in western Alberta.

“At 9:45 PM, a rotating severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado was located 20 km northwest of Caroline, moving southeast at 40 km/h,” the now defunct alert stated.

The alert was later cancelled at 10:17 pm after the thunderstorm “was no longer expected to produce a tornado.”

“Seek shelter immediately in a basement or reinforced structure,” the alert read. “Get low and put as many walls between yourself and the storm as possible.

“Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls. If you are on the highway and cannot avoid the tornado, seek shelter in a ditch or ravine.”

You might also like: Tornado reported as severe storm strikes central Alberta (VIDEOS)

Severe storms with hail, strong winds may pop up across Alberta today

A tornado warning was also issued by Environment Canada for the area, adding that the storm is “likely producing up to golfball sized hail, torrential rain and strong winds.”

A potential tornado was observed in east central Alberta Sunday afternoon.