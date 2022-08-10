As the region gets a bit of a break from the humid heat, a severe storm threat is headed for parts of BC, including Vancouver.

The Weather Network says that an upper level low approaching southern BC will hang over Vancouver Island over the next little while, and with it comes a multi-day storm threat for parts of the province.

According to The Weather Network, areas around the South Coast as well as the central and southern Interior will have the “threat for developing storms, some that may turn severe, with the risk lasting Wednesday through Friday.”

It also suggests that there could be a risk of dry lightning, a type of thunderstorm where rain evaporates before reaching the ground.

“Sixty per cent of the fire-starts last year were lightning-related, so it’s safe to assume additional wildfires will likely ignite in the coming days,” says The Weather Network in a report.

“The steep terrain and topography may also help enhance the threat for large hail and locally strong wind gusts with the storms that develop,” added Kelly Sonnenburg, a meteorologist at The Weather Network, in a statement.

The impact to parts of BC, including Vancouver, will mostly be felt on Wednesday, before the pattern pushes out east.

Over the next week, the heat is expected to return and could reach very sweaty humidex values.