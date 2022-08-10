NewsWeather

Dry lightning risk prompts severe storm threat for parts of BC, including Vancouver

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Aug 10 2022, 4:48 pm
Dry lightning risk prompts severe storm threat for parts of BC, including Vancouver
ArchonCodex/Shutterstock

As the region gets a bit of a break from the humid heat, a severe storm threat is headed for parts of BC, including Vancouver.

The Weather Network says that an upper level low approaching southern BC will hang over Vancouver Island over the next little while, and with it comes a multi-day storm threat for parts of the province.

According to The Weather Network, areas around the South Coast as well as the central and southern Interior will have the “threat for developing storms, some that may turn severe, with the risk lasting Wednesday through Friday.”

It also suggests that there could be a risk of dry lightning, a type of thunderstorm where rain evaporates before reaching the ground.

“Sixty per cent of the fire-starts last year were lightning-related, so it’s safe to assume additional wildfires will likely ignite in the coming days,” says The Weather Network in a report.

severe storm vancouver

Wednesday’s forecast (The Weather Network)

“The steep terrain and topography may also help enhance the threat for large hail and locally strong wind gusts with the storms that develop,” added Kelly Sonnenburg, a meteorologist at The Weather Network, in a statement.

The impact to parts of BC, including Vancouver, will mostly be felt on Wednesday, before the pattern pushes out east.

severe storm vancouver

The Weather Network

Over the next week, the heat is expected to return and could reach very sweaty humidex values.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.