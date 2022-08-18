Heat records smashed in BC as sweltering weather continues for third day

Temperature records around BC have melted away as this latest heatwave continues around BC.

It could feel like 38°C in parts of Metro Vancouver today — marking the hottest day of this week’s “short-lived” heatwave.

According to Environment Canada, a strong ridge of high pressure is bringing the heatwave to BC and the humidex could make it feel sweltering in some areas.

However, this stretch of hot weather will continue through to Friday morning, when temperatures are expected to moderate.

Inland areas may experience daytime temperatures of 29°C to 35°C and 27°C near the water.

“The hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening,” Environment Canada says.

The heat warning is in effect for the following areas:

The weather agency warns extreme heat affects everyone, especially, young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors are more vulnerable.

Temperature records smashed

While this is expected to be the hottest day of this heatwave, temperature records were broken on Wednesday around the BC, including in Pemberton and Lillooet.

Staying cool during a heatwave

If you are in Metro Vancouver and need to cool off, some community centres and most public library branches have air-conditioned spaces where you can cool down.

You can also head to an air-conditioned space like a shopping mall or neighbourhood organization.

Visit your local municipality site to find a cooling centre near you.