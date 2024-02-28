Here we go again: Metro Vancouver prepares to crumble under 5 cm of snow

It’s not been long since some light snow started to fall on Metro Vancouver and the region is already turning into a nightmare.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snowfall warning this morning. Just before 1 pm, flurries were spotted around the region.

At first, the sight of snow floating down in Metro Vancouver seems magical and brings joy to our hearts.

However, the peace was quickly disturbed as chaos erupted when the snow created slippery conditions for the evening commute.

In New West, someone suggested the slick roads around 6th Street and 3rd Avenue impacted drivers after they were involved in a crash. A photo of the collision was shared on Reddit around 4 pm.



Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, and Delta are where snow is expected. Higher elevations are going to be getting the worst of it.

Vancouver International Airport is urging travellers to give themselves extra time to get to the airport safely and to check their flight status before coming to YVR.

⚠#BCHwy91 westbound vehicle incident before Nelson Rd blocking the right lane. Expect delays due to congestion. #YVR #RichmondBC pic.twitter.com/WCYjDzrWUA — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 28, 2024

“Snow is falling throughout the region. Teams have proactively applied fluid to ensure runways, taxiways, and roadways remain clear of ice and snow,” YVR said.

Snow is falling throughout the region. Teams have proactively applied fluid to ensure runways, taxiways & roadways remain clear of ice and snow. Give yourself time to get to the airport safely and check the status of your flight before coming to YVR. https://t.co/yT2DYw5BgM pic.twitter.com/juzzha0k0D — YVR (@yvrairport) February 28, 2024

As of 5 pm Tuesday, there are no impacts to TransLink buses or SkyTrains.

Daily Hive connected with ECCC meteorologist Derek Lee, who said the snow could continue to come down until “at least midnight.”

ECCC warned that the snowfall could have a “significant impact” on rush-hour traffic in urban areas like Vancouver and Burnaby.

While there won’t be any freezing rain, Lee says that the snow will still pose a challenge for drivers.

“It can pose a little bit of trickier driving conditions. It’s just pure snow, and definitely, it’ll be heavier slushy snow because the temperatures are not super cold like the last time we had snow in Metro Vancouver, which was in January,” Lee added.

There's a snow alert for parts of B.C.☃️️ Prepare for a snowy commute and remember:

❄️Slow down

❄️Use headlights and taillights

❄️Keep a safe distance from the car in front and try to be patient

❄️Check @DriveBC for road updates before heading home#DriveSafeBC #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/dxlMVpCtnk — ICBC (@icbc) February 27, 2024

Spring is around the corner, but winter weather is still in the forecast for the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and some highways. Stay up to date with travel advisories and conditions at https://t.co/HXrCA0Vyn8. pic.twitter.com/4hbclytqRD — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) February 27, 2024

Thankfully, the white stuff probably won’t be sticking around too long.

“Before sunrise or shortly after sunrise tomorrow, everything should turn into rain as we get warmer,” Lee said.

With files from Amir Ali