"Significant impact": Snow could lead to icky commute in Metro Vancouver

If you’re planning on driving home tonight, you might want to ask your boss if you can leave early, as snow is expected to fall right before rush hour in Metro Vancouver, which could lead to a nightmarish commute.

Earlier today, we told you about the snowfall warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

We’ve now learned more details about the timing of when the worst of it could occur and when things should clear up.

Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster; Southeast, including Surrey and Langley; and Southwest, including Richmond and Delta, are where snow is expected. Higher elevations are going to be getting the worst of it.

While you’ve likely already seen some snow falling in Metro Vancouver, ECCC suggests the worst of it won’t come until the evening rush.

Daily Hive connected with ECCC meteorologist Derek Lee about the timing of the snow, and we were informed that around or after 4 pm is when it should begin to come down until “at least midnight.”

Thankfully, the white stuff probably won’t be sticking around too long.

“Before sunrise or shortly after sunrise tomorrow, everything should turn into rain as we get warmer,” Lee said.

The timing might also turn your commute into slush hour.

ECCC warns that the snowfall could have a “significant impact” on rush hour traffic in urban areas like Vancouver and Burnaby.

While there won’t be any freezing rain, Lee says that the snow will still pose a challenge for drivers.

“It can pose a little bit of trickier driving conditions. It’s just pure snow, and definitely, it’ll be heavier slushy snow because the temperatures are not super cold like the last time we had snow in Metro Vancouver, which was in January,” Lee added.

“By tomorrow morning, it should be pretty much honestly done melting because of the rain that’s going to come afterwards.”

We also asked Lee if this would be the last major winter event, but he wasn’t so sure because there are still some temperatures that are close to freezing in store for this week.

What are your plans for getting home tonight?