SUV utterly fails to handle snowy Kamloops road in slippery video

A video out of Kamloops is making rounds after a snowfall in the BC city left one road completely intractable for a white SUV.

The video uploaded to social media Monday evening shows the vehicle sliding sideways down 1st Avenue before rotating so its nose is facing downhill.

One tire hits the sidewalk, prompting the vehicle to swing around again so its trunk faces downhill. While the car spins, its occupant can be heard screaming from inside.

The video was shared widely on X, with at least one person replying that the driver may not have had snow tires on the vehicle.

Someone doesn’t have snow tires — John from the 403 (@John61117077) January 9, 2024

“Just excellent parallel parking, Canadian style,” another joked.

Just excellent parallel parking, Canadian style. — Cam Oulton (@OultonCam) January 9, 2024

Kamloops Fire Rescue responded to 11 vehicle collisions as snow fell Monday night into Tuesday morning.

“The first real snowfall reminds us it’s a good time to slow down. Let’s make sure those vehicles are completely free of snow as well,” it said.

@kamfire responded to 11 motor vehicle incidents in the last 24 hours. The first real snowfall reminds us it’s a good time to slow down. Let’s make sure those vehicles are completely free of snow as well! pic.twitter.com/ICu0gOLLjG — Kamloops Fire Rescue (@KamFire) January 9, 2024

The City of Kamloops said its crews would prioritize clearing certain high-traffic routes.

The white stuff is coming, and our snow clearing team will be out in full force to keep our streets safe. Discover how we prioritize and clear the various roadways, sidewalks, and municipal properties by visiting https://t.co/K2pv4HfjFt. pic.twitter.com/LwGlFC102o — City of Kamloops (@cityofkamloops) January 8, 2024

Snow is in the forecast again for Kamloops Tuesday, with clouds clearing on Wednesday.