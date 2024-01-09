NewsWeather

SUV utterly fails to handle snowy Kamloops road in slippery video

Megan Devlin
Jan 9 2024, 8:22 pm
A video out of Kamloops is making rounds after a snowfall in the BC city left one road completely intractable for a white SUV.

The video uploaded to social media Monday evening shows the vehicle sliding sideways down 1st Avenue before rotating so its nose is facing downhill.

One tire hits the sidewalk, prompting the vehicle to swing around again so its trunk faces downhill. While the car spins, its occupant can be heard screaming from inside.

The video was shared widely on X, with at least one person replying that the driver may not have had snow tires on the vehicle.

“Just excellent parallel parking, Canadian style,” another joked.

Kamloops Fire Rescue responded to 11 vehicle collisions as snow fell Monday night into Tuesday morning.

“The first real snowfall reminds us it’s a good time to slow down. Let’s make sure those vehicles are completely free of snow as well,” it said.

The City of Kamloops said its crews would prioritize clearing certain high-traffic routes.

Snow is in the forecast again for Kamloops Tuesday, with clouds clearing on Wednesday.

