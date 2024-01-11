A boat at Beer Island is turning the heads of Vancouver residents

If you’ve got questions about the boat that has washed up at Beer Island (officially Habitat Island) in Vancouver, you’re not alone.

Many have been chatting about the boat on social media platforms like X and Reddit, with few answers from the City of Vancouver.

Many questions have been unanswered publicly, like how long the boat has been washed up at Beer Island, how it got there in the first place, and why nothing has been done so far.

We’ve reached out to the City, the VPD, and Transport Canada, and here’s what we know so far.

Former Park Board Commissioner John Coupar posted on X about the boat, suggesting it has been there for a few weeks and raising concerns about pollution.

Vancouver police told Daily Hive the department is “very much aware” of the boat.

“We are working with Transport Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard for a removal order.”

This isn’t the first time there have been issues with abandoned vessels in False Creek, which some people have chimed in about on social media.

For weeks, this boat spent time in False Creek, progressively sinking deeper into the water week after week.

In 2022, Daily Hive Urbanized reported that there were around 100 illegal or decrepit boats anchored in False Creek.

We’re waiting for comment from Transport Canada and will update this story when we hear back.

In terms of how the boat ended up at Beer Island, we’ll likely never know.