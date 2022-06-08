A restroom in a Richmond hotel has been named a finalist in a contest that will determine the best restroom in Canada.

The restroom is located inside the Versante, a boutique hotel located at 8499 Bridgeport Road.

Featuring a mixture of private stalls and shared sinks, this unisex restroom is bathed by a gorgeous red light reminiscent of a dark room, just not quite as dark.

Versante hotel is approaching its one-year anniversary, having opened on July 29, 2021.

Aside from the luxurious bathroom, the rest of the hotel is gorgeous. Forbes called it Vancouver’s new “it” hotel.

The contest is being run by Cintas Canada and the public will be able to vote for their favourite of five restrooms.

The winner gets $2,500 to help maintain the award-winning pee or poop sanctuary.

Aside from the Versante Hotel in Richmond, the other finalists include Majesty and Friends in Edmonton, a Petro-Canada in Niton Junction, the Toronto Zoo’s African Rainforest Washroom, and Rollick Co. in Black Diamond.

Last year, Borden Park in Edmonton won the $2,500 prize for being the best restroom in Canada. At least Edmonton still has a chance at winning something after being eliminated from the playoffs.

To cast your vote for the best restroom in Canada, click here.