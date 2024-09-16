"Idiot": Metro Vancouver residents shocked by e-scooter rider in George Massey Tunnel

People online are stunned after a video recently surfaced showing a man riding an e-scooter through the George Massey Tunnel.

A video that spread online across several social media platforms this weekend has prompted RMCP to look into the incident.

In the video the man can be seen riding in the far left late as drivers merge out of the lane as the e-scooter rider makes his way through the tunnel connecting Richmond and Delta.

A truck driver can be heard honking as they pass the rider.

After one Reddit user shared the video, hundreds of people condemned the rider. One person simply called him an “idiot.”

Others emphasized how dangerous the act was and said, “Hope he got caught.”

“That’s just plain…. ‘stupid!'” another person commented.

RCMP told Daily Hive it was not about to find a record of the incident in its reports, so it’s unclear when the incident took place. However, the video has been forwarded to the BC Highway Patrol for awareness.

“The behaviour is very concerning as it puts the rider and the other motoring public in great danger. We also recommend all people obey the rules of the road however they get around,” RCMP added in a statement to Daily Hive.

The RCMP explained that in this case, the rider could have received a $109 fine, had their device impounded, or faced other penalties of up to $2,000 if they didn’t follow safety rules.