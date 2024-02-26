"Holy F": Richmond residents shocked by e-bike rider on Highway 99
Richmond residents are incredulous after seeing a video of an e-bike driver, possibly a delivery driver, riding in the middle lane of Highway 99 near the Massey Tunnel.
In a video posted by Reddit user Rykters, we see them driving past the e-bike rider caught on the Redditor dash-cam.
Rykters said they were heading south on Highway 99 before the tunnel when they saw this guy riding his e-bike “in the middle of the highway.”
“Just a complete disregard for his own life and safety and that of others on the road.”
In response, many Redditors were shocked by the e-biker rider’s callous disregard for their own safety.
“I can’t even comprehend what they were thinking,” Rykters told Daily Hive.
Others were just as shocked.
“Holy F, that’s insane,” said one Redditor, adding that they weren’t necessarily surprised.
Another Redditor said, “I’m all for active transportation; the more, the better, but cycling in the middle vehicle lane? Like really?”
Other Richmond folks said that Rykters should’ve called the cops on the e-bike highway rider, and many agreed.
“Yeah, this dude is literally about to be killed. One slightly non-attentive driver and the bike driver’s life is done. The speed differential is crazy; they may as well be standing there on the highway.”
Some said the e-biker should’ve considered driving on the shoulder instead of the middle lane.
We’ve contacted the BC Ministry of Transportation to clarify the rules around riding an e-bike on a BC highway.
What do you think about the actions of this e-bike rider?