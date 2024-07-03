Cyclist called out for risky move on busy Metro Vancouver street

A video of a close call between a cyclist and a vehicle at a Burnaby intersection is serving as a reminder about road safety in BC.

The video shows the cyclist appearing to be unaware of the vehicle on their left as they pass in front, just metres from the moving SUV. Thankfully, no one was injured, but the cyclist was condemned on social media for their so-called lack of awareness and apparently non-existent hand signals.

Min Kuan captured the video and shared it with the Metro Vancouver Learns to Park and Drive Facebook group and told Daily Hive it happened on Slocan Street near East 29.

“I guess when you’re a bicyclist, you don’t need to shoulder check as the cars will guarantee stop for you,” Kuan captioned the video.

In this case, that’s what the driver did by slamming on their brakes.

Many suggested the cyclist deserved some sort of punishment for the move, with many saying a loud honking would have sufficed.

Others appeared to show frustration with the laws which protect cyclists.

“And after doing something like this, the cyclist always blames you if you honk at them. It’s never the cyclist’s fault, always the driver (NOT),” another person said.

It comes after new rules came into force last month cracking down on drivers who get too close to cyclists and other vulnerable road users, or risk facing a hefty fine and penalty points.

However, many have criticized the rules over their actions against drivers, but no penalties for cyclists. There are cases where badly behaving cyclists can face penalties under BC laws. However, those infractions typically refer to highway use or cycling on sidewalks.

“The BC government is updating transportation policies and regulations so more British Columbians can choose active transportation and stay safe on roads,” their website reads in part.

What do you think of this move? Let us know in the comments.